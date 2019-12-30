December 30, 2019
    political Current Affairs

    December 30, 2019
    New Governor appointed to the Northern Province -

    Former Director General of Sri Lanka Customs and former Government Agent of Batticaloa, senior administrative officer P. M. S. Charles has been appointed as the Governor of the Northern Province. She was sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat today (30), the PMD said.

    A Special Grade Officer of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service, Mrs Chales has over 26 years of service in the public sector has previously served as the Additional GA and the GA of Vavuniya and GA of Batticaloa.She is a Graduate of the University of Jaffna and has also obtained two Masters Degrees from the Universities of Peradeniya and Rajarata in the fields of Disaster Management and Business Administration. She was appointed as the Secretary of the Health and Indigenous Medicine Ministry on November 28, 2019.

     

