President focuses on establishing an efficient train service

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has focussed attention on transforming the railway service to a more efficient and people-friendly service.

He instructed the railway officials to take measures to overcome train delays and improve the railway services including the development of the compartment facilities.

These instructions were issued during a meeting held between the President and the railway officials at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (11).

The number of train commuters on a daily basis is around 385,000, the President noted, adding that by improving the train services it could provide a solution to the traffic congestion.

In most instances train commuters are cramped up and they are forced to travel in overcrowded compartments. This situation was also discussed during yesterday’s meeting and it was decided to obtain the views and suggestions of the unions as well.

The President also directed the railway officials to implement a daily time table based on public requirements and to also identify the capabilities of the railway workers and implement a mechanism to improve their skills and efficiency in order to provide the public a more efficient transport service.

He also noted that the railway signal network is now outdated and advised the officials to utilise the services of local engineers to improve and upgrade the signalling system in order to avert train delays.

President Rajapaksa also adviced the officials to utilise the train service for goods transport during off peak hours, adding that this would be a huge boost to the economy. It was also discussed about modernizing the train service to be more attractive to tourists.

Transport Minister Mahinda Amaraweera, President’s Secretary Dr. P.B. Jayasundara, Finance Ministry Secretary S. Attygalle, Transport Ministry Secretary H.M. Gamini Seneviratne, Railways General Manager M.J.D. Fernando and senior Railway Department officials participated in this meeting.