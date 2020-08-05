Over 230,000 state employees volunteer for election duty

The Election Commission stated that this year 233,467 state sector employees have volunteered for election duty and counting of votes.

This was told to the government news portal news.lk by an Election Commission official.

This year more have gained eligibility to participate in election duty compared to last year, while the selected officials were required to report to their assigned polling stations where they would be given a briefing. This year emphasis was placed on how the election should be conducted under a Covid-19 situation.

These state sector employees have been deployed for duties under the Senior Polling Station Officer in Charge, his junior and to assist other polling centre officials.

In addition, over 69,000 police officers have been deployed for election duty and another 8000 Health Ministry officials to ensure proper health guidelines are maintained at these polling stations.