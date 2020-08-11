Sri Lankan Embassy in Washington D.C. Organizes Dhamma Sermons to Observe Vassana Dhamma Programme 2020 and to Invoke Blessings on New Government, People of Sri Lanka and those Affected by COVID-19

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Washington, D.C. in coordination with the Buddhist Viharaya in Washington D.C. organized a ‘Buddha Pooja’ and ‘Dhamma Sermons’ to observe the ‘Vassana Dhamma Programme2020’ and to invoke blessings on new Government, people of Sri Lanka and those affected by COVID-19 at the Buddhist Viharaya in Washington D.C. on 09thAugust 2020.

This was the first in-person event held at the Buddhist Viharaya, since the lockdown in Washington D.C. from mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was attended by Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to the United States E. Rodney M. Perera and Mission officials, while members of the Sri Lankan community took part via ‘zoom’ and ‘facebook’ digital platforms.

The event commenced with a brief introduction on the importance of observing Dhamma programmes during the three months period of ‘Vas’followed by a Dhamma Talk conducted by Ven. Wathuliyadde Rathnaseeha thero, under the guidance of Most Ven. Maharagama Dhammasiri Nayaka Thero, the Chief Incumbent of the Buddhist Viharaya in Washington D.C.

The ‘Seth Pirith’ was chanted by the Most Venerable Rajakeeya Panditha Wehihene Pagnaloka Nayaka thero and other Venerable Maha Sanga to invoke blessings on President H.E. Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the newly elected Prime Minister Hon. Mahinda Rajapaksa and the new Government.