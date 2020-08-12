New Cabinet sworn in

New Cabinet:
The President holds the portfolios of Defense ministry.
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa - Minister of Finance, Minister of Urban Development & Housing, Minister of Buddha Sasana, Religious & Cultural Affairs
GL Pieris – Minister of Education
Nimal Siripala De Silva - Minister Labour
Pavithra Wanniarachchi – Minister of Health
Dinesh Gunawardena – Minister of Foreign Affairs
Keheliya Rambukwella - Minister of Mass Media
Douglas Devananda- Minister of Fisheries
Gamini Lokuge - Minister of Transport
Bandula Gunawardena - Minister of Trade Development
RMCB Ratnayake- Minister of Wildlife, Forest Conservation
Janaka Bandara - Minister of State Services
Chamal Rajapksa - Minister of Irrigation Development
Dullas Alahapperuma - Minister of Power and Electricity
Wimal Weeransa - Minister of Industry Development
Johnston Fernando - Minister of Roads and Highways
Mahinda Amaraweera - Minister of Environment
SM Chandrasena - Mnister of Land Development
Mahindananda Aluthgamage - Minister of Agriculture
Vasudeva Nanayakkara - Minister of Water Supply
Udaya Gammanpila - Minister of Energy
Dr.Ramesh Pathirana - Minister of Plantations
Prasanna Ranathunga - Minister of Tourism
Rohitha Abeygunwardena - Minister of Ports and Naval
Namal Rajapkasa - Minister of Youth and Sports
Ali Sabry - Ministry of Justice
New State Minister:
Chamal Rajapaksa – State Minister of Defense and Internal Security, Minister of Disaster Management
Priyankara Jayaratne – State Minister of Finance
Duminda Dissanayake – State Minister of Power, Energy and Enterprise Development
Dayasiri Jayasekara – State Minister of Batik, Handloom, Textiles and Local Apparel Production
Lasantha Alagiyawanna –State Minister of Enterprise Development
Sudarshani Fernandopulle -State Minister of Prisons Reforms and Prisoners’ Rehabilitation
Shehan Semasinghe – Samurdhi, Micro Finance, Self-Employment and Business Development
Anuradha Jayaratne – State Minister of Rural Paddy Fields and Tanks, Reservoirs and Irrigation Development
Arundika Fernando – State Minister of Coconut, Kithul, Palmyra and Rubber Crop Promotion & Related Export Diversification
Nimal Lazna – State Ministerof Rural , road and infrastruction facitilities
Vidura Wickramanayake – National Heritage, Performing Arts and Folk Art Promotion
Jayantha Samaraweera – State Minister of Container Terminal, Port Facilities, Boats and Shipping Industries Development
Roshan Ranasignhe – State Minister of Land Management Affairs, State Enterprise Lands and Property Development
Sanath Nishantha – State Minister of Development of Rural and Regional Water Network
Kanaka Herath – State Minister of Tea Estate Plantation Crops and Tea Export Promotion
Tharaka Balasuriya – Regional Cooperation
Sarath Weerasekara – State Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government
Vidura Wickramanayake – State Minister of National heritage , performing arts, local artist development state mnister
Vijitha Berugoda –State Minister of Sunday School, Bhikku , Pirivena Education and Buddhist Universities state minister
Dinu Amunugama - State Minister of Vehicle regulation, Bus and Train Transport and Motor vehicle
Wimala Weeradissanyake – State Minister of Wildlife , Forest Resources Development.
Indika Anuruddha – State Minister of Housing Construction,
Kanchana Wijesekare - Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic, Fisheries & Aquatic Resources Development,
Siripalan Gamlath – State Minister of Mahaweli , Housing Construction
Sadhasivam Viyalendran – State Minister of Postal Services, Mass Media Vocatioonal development state minister
Thenuka Vidanagamage – State Minister of school sports development and
Sisira Jayakody – State Minister of ayurvedic hospital development
Mohan de Silva :State Minister of Regulation of Fertiliser Production and Supply, Use of Chemical Fertiliser and Pesticides.
Piyal Nishantha De Silva – State Minister of Women & Child Affairs , preschool and Primary , School infrastructure and educational services
Lohan Rathwaththe :State Minister of Gem and Jewelry related Industries.
Prasanna Ranaweera – State Minister of Brass, Clay Cane, Furniture and local industrial development
Dilum Amunugama : State Minister of Vehicle Regulation, Bus Transport Services, Carriages and Automotive Industries.
D V Chanaka – State Minister of Aviation Service, Zonal export development
Shashendra Rajapaksa – State Minister of plantation development, Carbonic food development
Nalaka Godahewa – State Minister of Urban development , coastal protection,
Jeewan Thondaman – State Minister of Hill Country, Infrastructure & Community Development
Ajith Nivard Cabraal - State Minister of financial, capital market develpment
Seetha Arambepola – State Minister of skills development , vocational education , research and new invention.
Janaka Wakkumbura :State Minister of Development of Small Plantation Crops including Sugarcane, Maize, Cashew, Pepper, Cinnamon, Cloves, and Betel Allied Export Promotion.
District coordination committee -
Matara – Nipuna Ranawaka
Nuwara Eliya – S.B. Dissanayake
Colombo – Pradeep Undugoda
Gampaha – Sahan Pradeep Withana
Kalutara – Sanjeewa Edirimanne
Kandy – Wasantha Yapa Bandara
Matale – Nalaka Bandara
Galle – Sampath Atukorale
Hambantota – Upul Galappatti
Vavuniya – L. Dileepan
Mannar and Mullaitivu – Kader Masthan
Ampara – D. Weerasinghe
Jaffna – Angajan Ramanathan
Kilinochchi – Douglas Devananda
Trincomalee – Kapila Atukorale
Kurunegala – Gunapala Rathnasekara
Puttalam – Ashoka Priyantha
Anuradhapura – H. Nandasena
Polonnaruwa – Amarakeerthi Atukorale
Badulla – Sudarshana Denipitiya
Monaragala – Kumarasiri Ratnayake
Ratnpaura – Akila Ellawala
Kegalle – Rajika Wickremesinghe