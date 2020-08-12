August 12, 2020
    New Cabinet sworn in

    August 12, 2020
    A new Cabinet consisting of a total of 28 ministries and 40 state ministries were sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, a short while ago.

    New Cabinet:

    The President holds the portfolios of Defense ministry.
    Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa - Minister of Finance, Minister of Urban Development & Housing, Minister of Buddha Sasana, Religious & Cultural Affairs
    GL Pieris – Minister of Education
    Nimal Siripala De Silva - Minister Labour
    Pavithra Wanniarachchi – Minister of Health
    Dinesh Gunawardena – Minister of Foreign Affairs
    Keheliya Rambukwella - Minister of Mass Media
    Douglas Devananda- Minister of Fisheries
    Gamini Lokuge - Minister of Transport
    Bandula Gunawardena - Minister of Trade Development
    RMCB Ratnayake- Minister of Wildlife, Forest Conservation
    Janaka Bandara - Minister of State Services
    Chamal Rajapksa - Minister of Irrigation Development
    Dullas Alahapperuma - Minister of Power and Electricity
    Wimal Weeransa - Minister of Industry Development
    Johnston Fernando - Minister of Roads and Highways
    Mahinda Amaraweera - Minister of Environment
    SM Chandrasena - Mnister of Land Development
    Mahindananda Aluthgamage - Minister of Agriculture
    Vasudeva Nanayakkara - Minister of Water Supply
    Udaya Gammanpila - Minister of Energy
    Dr.Ramesh Pathirana - Minister of Plantations
    Prasanna Ranathunga - Minister of Tourism
    Rohitha Abeygunwardena - Minister of Ports and Naval
    Namal Rajapkasa - Minister of Youth and Sports
    Ali Sabry - Ministry of Justice

     

    ********************************************************************************
    New State Minister:

    Chamal Rajapaksa – State Minister of Defense and Internal Security, Minister of Disaster Management
    Priyankara Jayaratne – State Minister of Finance
    Duminda Dissanayake – State Minister of Power, Energy and Enterprise Development
    Dayasiri Jayasekara – State Minister of Batik, Handloom, Textiles and Local Apparel Production
    Lasantha Alagiyawanna –State Minister of Enterprise Development
    Sudarshani Fernandopulle -State Minister of Prisons Reforms and Prisoners’ Rehabilitation
    Shehan Semasinghe – Samurdhi, Micro Finance, Self-Employment and Business Development
    Anuradha Jayaratne – State Minister of Rural Paddy Fields and Tanks, Reservoirs and Irrigation Development
    Arundika Fernando – State Minister of Coconut, Kithul, Palmyra and Rubber Crop Promotion & Related Export Diversification
    Nimal Lazna – State Ministerof Rural , road and infrastruction facitilities
    Vidura Wickramanayake – National Heritage, Performing Arts and Folk Art Promotion
    Jayantha Samaraweera – State Minister of Container Terminal, Port Facilities, Boats and Shipping Industries Development
    Roshan Ranasignhe – State Minister of Land Management Affairs, State Enterprise Lands and Property Development
    Sanath Nishantha – State Minister of Development of Rural and Regional Water Network
    Kanaka Herath – State Minister of Tea Estate Plantation Crops and Tea Export Promotion
    Tharaka Balasuriya – Regional Cooperation
    Sarath Weerasekara – State Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government
    Vidura Wickramanayake – State Minister of National heritage , performing arts, local artist development state mnister
    Vijitha Berugoda –State Minister of Sunday School, Bhikku , Pirivena Education and Buddhist Universities state minister
    Dinu Amunugama - State Minister of Vehicle regulation, Bus and Train Transport and Motor vehicle
    Wimala Weeradissanyake – State Minister of Wildlife , Forest Resources Development.
    Indika Anuruddha – State Minister of Housing Construction,
    Kanchana Wijesekare - Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic, Fisheries & Aquatic Resources Development,
    Siripalan Gamlath – State Minister of Mahaweli , Housing Construction
    Sadhasivam Viyalendran – State Minister of Postal Services, Mass Media Vocatioonal development state minister
    Thenuka Vidanagamage – State Minister of school sports development and
    Sisira Jayakody – State Minister of ayurvedic hospital development
    Mohan de Silva :State Minister of Regulation of Fertiliser Production and Supply, Use of Chemical Fertiliser and Pesticides.
    Piyal Nishantha De Silva – State Minister of Women & Child Affairs , preschool and Primary , School infrastructure and educational services
    Lohan Rathwaththe :State Minister of Gem and Jewelry related Industries.
    Prasanna Ranaweera – State Minister of Brass, Clay Cane, Furniture and local industrial development
    Dilum Amunugama : State Minister of Vehicle Regulation, Bus Transport Services, Carriages and Automotive Industries.
    D V Chanaka – State Minister of Aviation Service, Zonal export development
    Shashendra Rajapaksa – State Minister of plantation development, Carbonic food development
    Nalaka Godahewa – State Minister of Urban development , coastal protection,
    Jeewan Thondaman – State Minister of Hill Country, Infrastructure & Community Development
    Ajith Nivard Cabraal - State Minister of financial, capital market develpment
    Seetha Arambepola – State Minister of skills development , vocational education , research and new invention.
    Janaka Wakkumbura :State Minister of Development of Small Plantation Crops including Sugarcane, Maize, Cashew, Pepper, Cinnamon, Cloves, and Betel Allied Export Promotion.

     

    ****************************************************************
    District coordination committee -
    Matara – Nipuna Ranawaka
    Nuwara Eliya – S.B. Dissanayake
    Colombo – Pradeep Undugoda
    Gampaha – Sahan Pradeep Withana
    Kalutara – Sanjeewa Edirimanne
    Kandy – Wasantha Yapa Bandara
    Matale – Nalaka Bandara
    Galle – Sampath Atukorale
    Hambantota – Upul Galappatti
    Vavuniya – L. Dileepan
    Mannar and Mullaitivu – Kader Masthan
    Ampara – D. Weerasinghe
    Jaffna – Angajan Ramanathan
    Kilinochchi – Douglas Devananda
    Trincomalee – Kapila Atukorale
    Kurunegala – Gunapala Rathnasekara
    Puttalam – Ashoka Priyantha
    Anuradhapura – H. Nandasena
    Polonnaruwa – Amarakeerthi Atukorale
    Badulla – Sudarshana Denipitiya
    Monaragala – Kumarasiri Ratnayake
    Ratnpaura – Akila Ellawala
    Kegalle – Rajika Wickremesinghe

