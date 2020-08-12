New Cabinet sworn in

New Cabinet:

The President holds the portfolios of Defense ministry.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa - Minister of Finance, Minister of Urban Development & Housing, Minister of Buddha Sasana, Religious & Cultural Affairs

GL Pieris – Minister of Education

Nimal Siripala De Silva - Minister Labour

Pavithra Wanniarachchi – Minister of Health

Dinesh Gunawardena – Minister of Foreign Affairs

Keheliya Rambukwella - Minister of Mass Media

Douglas Devananda- Minister of Fisheries

Gamini Lokuge - Minister of Transport

Bandula Gunawardena - Minister of Trade Development

RMCB Ratnayake- Minister of Wildlife, Forest Conservation

Janaka Bandara - Minister of State Services

Chamal Rajapksa - Minister of Irrigation Development

Dullas Alahapperuma - Minister of Power and Electricity

Wimal Weeransa - Minister of Industry Development

Johnston Fernando - Minister of Roads and Highways

Mahinda Amaraweera - Minister of Environment

SM Chandrasena - Mnister of Land Development

Mahindananda Aluthgamage - Minister of Agriculture

Vasudeva Nanayakkara - Minister of Water Supply

Udaya Gammanpila - Minister of Energy

Dr.Ramesh Pathirana - Minister of Plantations

Prasanna Ranathunga - Minister of Tourism

Rohitha Abeygunwardena - Minister of Ports and Naval

Namal Rajapkasa - Minister of Youth and Sports

Ali Sabry - Ministry of Justice

********************************************************************************

New State Minister:

Chamal Rajapaksa – State Minister of Defense and Internal Security, Minister of Disaster Management

Priyankara Jayaratne – State Minister of Finance

Duminda Dissanayake – State Minister of Power, Energy and Enterprise Development

Dayasiri Jayasekara – State Minister of Batik, Handloom, Textiles and Local Apparel Production

Lasantha Alagiyawanna –State Minister of Enterprise Development

Sudarshani Fernandopulle -State Minister of Prisons Reforms and Prisoners’ Rehabilitation

Shehan Semasinghe – Samurdhi, Micro Finance, Self-Employment and Business Development

Anuradha Jayaratne – State Minister of Rural Paddy Fields and Tanks, Reservoirs and Irrigation Development

Arundika Fernando – State Minister of Coconut, Kithul, Palmyra and Rubber Crop Promotion & Related Export Diversification

Nimal Lazna – State Ministerof Rural , road and infrastruction facitilities

Vidura Wickramanayake – National Heritage, Performing Arts and Folk Art Promotion

Jayantha Samaraweera – State Minister of Container Terminal, Port Facilities, Boats and Shipping Industries Development

Roshan Ranasignhe – State Minister of Land Management Affairs, State Enterprise Lands and Property Development

Sanath Nishantha – State Minister of Development of Rural and Regional Water Network

Kanaka Herath – State Minister of Tea Estate Plantation Crops and Tea Export Promotion

Tharaka Balasuriya – Regional Cooperation

Sarath Weerasekara – State Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government

Vidura Wickramanayake – State Minister of National heritage , performing arts, local artist development state mnister

Vijitha Berugoda –State Minister of Sunday School, Bhikku , Pirivena Education and Buddhist Universities state minister

Dinu Amunugama - State Minister of Vehicle regulation, Bus and Train Transport and Motor vehicle

Wimala Weeradissanyake – State Minister of Wildlife , Forest Resources Development.

Indika Anuruddha – State Minister of Housing Construction,

Kanchana Wijesekare - Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic, Fisheries & Aquatic Resources Development,

Siripalan Gamlath – State Minister of Mahaweli , Housing Construction

Sadhasivam Viyalendran – State Minister of Postal Services, Mass Media Vocatioonal development state minister

Thenuka Vidanagamage – State Minister of school sports development and

Sisira Jayakody – State Minister of ayurvedic hospital development

Mohan de Silva :State Minister of Regulation of Fertiliser Production and Supply, Use of Chemical Fertiliser and Pesticides.

Piyal Nishantha De Silva – State Minister of Women & Child Affairs , preschool and Primary , School infrastructure and educational services

Lohan Rathwaththe :State Minister of Gem and Jewelry related Industries.

Prasanna Ranaweera – State Minister of Brass, Clay Cane, Furniture and local industrial development

Dilum Amunugama : State Minister of Vehicle Regulation, Bus Transport Services, Carriages and Automotive Industries.

D V Chanaka – State Minister of Aviation Service, Zonal export development

Shashendra Rajapaksa – State Minister of plantation development, Carbonic food development

Nalaka Godahewa – State Minister of Urban development , coastal protection,

Jeewan Thondaman – State Minister of Hill Country, Infrastructure & Community Development

Ajith Nivard Cabraal - State Minister of financial, capital market develpment

Seetha Arambepola – State Minister of skills development , vocational education , research and new invention.

Janaka Wakkumbura :State Minister of Development of Small Plantation Crops including Sugarcane, Maize, Cashew, Pepper, Cinnamon, Cloves, and Betel Allied Export Promotion.

****************************************************************

District coordination committee -

Matara – Nipuna Ranawaka

Nuwara Eliya – S.B. Dissanayake

Colombo – Pradeep Undugoda

Gampaha – Sahan Pradeep Withana

Kalutara – Sanjeewa Edirimanne

Kandy – Wasantha Yapa Bandara

Matale – Nalaka Bandara

Galle – Sampath Atukorale

Hambantota – Upul Galappatti

Vavuniya – L. Dileepan

Mannar and Mullaitivu – Kader Masthan

Ampara – D. Weerasinghe

Jaffna – Angajan Ramanathan

Kilinochchi – Douglas Devananda

Trincomalee – Kapila Atukorale

Kurunegala – Gunapala Rathnasekara

Puttalam – Ashoka Priyantha

Anuradhapura – H. Nandasena

Polonnaruwa – Amarakeerthi Atukorale

Badulla – Sudarshana Denipitiya

Monaragala – Kumarasiri Ratnayake

Ratnpaura – Akila Ellawala

Kegalle – Rajika Wickremesinghe