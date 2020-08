The first sitting of the 9th Parliament of Sri Lanka commenced at 9.30 am today (20) in accordance with Standing Order No. 1 of Parliament following recommended health guidelines.

The Parliament General Secretary read out the statement by the President on the summoning of parliament which was followed by the electing of the Speaker.

Thereafter, the elected MPs took their oaths.

The Speaker of Parliament, Deputy Speaker and Deputy Chairman of Committees were then appointed.

Parliament was then adjourned until 3.00 pm to commence the ceremonial sittings under the patronage of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.