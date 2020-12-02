Defence Secretary gives away new appointment letters to 31 Counselors

Defence Secretary Maj. Gen. (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne gave away appointment letters to 31 officers as Assistant Counselors and Counselling Assistants at a brief ceremony held at the National Dangerous Drugs Control Board (NDDCB) at Rajagiriya, (December 02).

Subsequently, the Defence Secretary addressed the gathering and appreciated the role played by the NDDCB staff dedicated to “Build a Drug Free Healthy and Secured Nation”.

The Defence Secretary also requested the newly joined Assistant Counselors and Counselling Assistants to wholeheartedly spare their time and contribute their services to correct the innocent youth of our country.

In line with the day’s event, NDDCB also introduced a new Hotline Number – 1927 for the general public to promptly reach for the required assistance pertaining to counseling, treatment facilities and rehabilitation etc. for the needy personnel, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The service will be available for 24 hours of the day.

NDDCB is the pioneer Government Institution that aims to eradicate the drug menace from Sri Lanka while providing treatment to the drug dependents and rehabilitating drug dependents.

Four treatment and rehabilitation centres are maintained under the purview of the board throughout the country with greater focus in Colombo, Kandy, Galle and Gampaha districts. Counseling service and residential treatment facilities are provided for the drug addicts at these treatment centres.

Chairman NDDCB Dr. Laknath Welagedara, Additional Secretary of Ministry of Defence Mrs. Samanthi Weerasinghe, Director General NDDCB Mrs. Badrani Senanayake, Senior Professor of Psychology Prof. Gnanadasa Perera, Senior DIG Priyantha Weerasinghe and staff members of NDDCB were present at the ceremony.