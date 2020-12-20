Navy assists apprehension of a suspect with commercial explosives

During a coordinated search operation conducted by the Navy and Police in Bulanawewa, Galewela on 19th December 2020, a suspect was apprehended, while illegally transferring commercial explosives by a motor vehicle.

The Eastern Naval Command in coordination with the Headquarters Police Dambulla made this interception, during a special search conducted in Bulanawewa area and apprehended the 34 year old suspect transferring 175 water gel sticks, a commercial explosive type, by a motor vehicle. The suspect was identified as a resident of Galewela area. The Navy suspects that the water gel, which is being issued as a commercial explosive for quarrying related industries, was transferred to be used for illegal fishing.

The operation was conducted adhering to health and safety guidelines stipulated for the prevention of COVID-19 and the suspect along with explosive items recovered and motor vehicle was handed over to the Headquarters Police Dambulla for onward investigation.

SL Navy