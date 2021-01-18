An Ornamental Fish Information Center opens in Battaramulla.

Minister of Fisheries Douglas Devananda states that an ornamental fish information center is a vital necessity for Sri Lanka and the establishment of such a center at the head office of the National Aquaculture Development Authority is a historic milestone in this industry.

Minister stated this while attending the opening ceremony of the Ornamental Fish Information Center at the head office of the National Aquaculture Development Authority in Battaramulla.

The Minister further explained, although the establishment of such an information center was a major requirement among the parties interested in ornamental fish farming, it had not been accomplished until now. A discussion between the minister himself and State Minister Kanchana Wijesekara had led to the establishment of the said center. According to the Minister, Secretary to the Ministry Mrs. Indu Ratnayake, Secretary to the State Ministry Mr. Jayantha Chandrasoma, Chairman of NAQDA, and Director General were immensely involved in the establishment of the information center.

Minister further highlighted that the ornamental fish information center which is established under the President's "Saubhagya Dakma" policy will render a great service for ornamental fish traders and parties that are interested in this field.