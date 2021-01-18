An Ornamental Fish Information Center opens in Battaramulla.

Minister stated this while attending the opening ceremony of the Ornamental Fish Information Center at the head office of the National Aquaculture Development Authority in Battaramulla.
Minister of Fisheries Douglas Devananda states that an ornamental fish information center is a vital necessity for Sri Lanka and the establishment of such a center at the head office of the National Aquaculture Development Authority is a historic milestone in this industry.
