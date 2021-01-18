Media coverage of National Independence Day celebrations under maximum healthcare practices- Minister of Mass Media

Considering the current situation of the country, Minister of Mass Media, Cabinet Spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella requests all the heads of media institutions to do the coverage of National Independence Day celebrations under maximum healthcare practices.

Minister states an exemplary message should be conveyed to the whole world about this celebration which is being held in a very simple manner without tarnishing the pride of the National Independence Day celebrations.

This was stated by the Minister at a discussion held at the Ministry Auditorium today (18) with the presence of the heads of media institutions regarding media organizing activities for the 73rd Independence Day celebrations.

Secretary, General of Defense Kamal Gunaratne, Secretary to the Ministry of Mass Media Jagath P. Wijeweera were presented at this discussion.

Further commenting, Minister requested the heads of media institutions to deploy a minimum number of people from all media institutions for the coverage while prioritizing the health guidelines and health care practices.

He pinpointed that many countries around the world are eagerly waiting to see the Independence Day celebrations, one of the most important national festivals in Sri Lanka, and therefore healthcare practices and recommendations should not be ignored.

The Media Minister said that every effort should be made to ensure that the significance of the Independence Day celebrations is not compromised and that the media space is provided to the maximum extent possible while flowing the health criteria.

Ruwan Sathkumara, Additional Secretary (Administration), Ministry of Mass Media, Nalaka Kaluwewa, Director General of Government Information Department, heads of government and private media institutions and heads of media programs participated for this discussion.