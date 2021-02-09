  The Committee on High Posts Approve Nominations of Secretaries to Four Ministries and Ambassadors for Two Countries

Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake stated that Secretaries to Four Ministries and Ambassadors for two countries have been approved by the Committee on High Posts.

The Secretary General of Parliament stated that the said approvals were given after calling the nominees before the Committee on High Posts chaired by the Hon. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena yesterday (09) for the purpose of examining their qualifications. Accordingly, Mr. Mapa Pathirana has been appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Labour, Ms. R.M.I. Ratnayake has been appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Fisheries, Mr. Anuradha Wijekoon has been appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of

Youth and Sports and Major General Sanjeewa Munasinghe has been appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, the government's proposal to appoint Mr. J.M.J.P. Bandara as the new Sri Lankan ambassador to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Mr. Shrimal Wickremasinghe to Seychelles have been approved by the Committee on High Posts.

Hon. Leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena, Ministers Chamla Rajapakse, Nimal Siripala de Silva, Jhonstan Fernanado, Udaya Gammanpila, Sudarshani Fernandopulle and Vidura Wickremanayake and Members of Parliament W.D.J.Seneviratne, Anura Priyadarshana Yapa and Rishard Bathiudeen were present at the committee meeting.