Expedite the vaccination for journalists – Secretary to the Media Ministry

Secretary to the Media Ministry, Jagath P Wijeweera has requested the Secretary of the Health Ministry to expedite the Covid-19 vaccination of journalists.

Mr. Wijeweera has forwarded this request highlighting the high risk faced by the journalists as their duties encompass media coverage across the country, covering diplomatic discussions and conferences.

This group includes journalists as well as all the media personalities and officials connected to the Media Ministry.

The Secretary to the Media Ministry has forwarded this request following the instructions of the Media Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, who has requested the inoculation of media personalities from the Covid-19 Prevention Task Force earlier. Different media outlets have also made this request on different occasions.

In addition, Mr. Wijeweera has requested to vaccinate the officials of the Posts Department.