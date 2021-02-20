February 20, 2021
    1997 – Police Hotline to inform on environmental destruction – Sri Lanka Police

    Sri Lanka Police has introduced the 1997 hotline to inform on environmental destruction.

     

    This hotline is already utilized to provide information related to drug trafficking, criminal gangs, criminals or any other crimes threatening national security.

    From now on, the general public can provide information on environmental damage including illegal tree cutting, sand mining, deforestation and unauthorized landfills.

    Sri Lanka Police assures the investigations on above crimes are led by special teams and the identities of the informants as well as the confidentiality of the information will be secured.

