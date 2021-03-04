Improving distance learning facilities for children is an urgent need – Minister of Education

Education Minister, Prof. G.L Peiris said, given the current situation where many children are staying at homes, it is a matter of urgency to focus the attention in enhancing distance learning facilities.

Minister of Education said this attending an event yesterday (03) at the Ministry of Education which was organized to distribute prizes including laptops, tablets, reload facilities etc. to the children who have won the promotion program introduced by Milo with the aim of assisting the children in distance education and improving their physical wellbeing.

The Minister appreciated the assistance rendered by Nestlé Lanka PLC in strengthening the IT knowledge of Sri Lankan students which in fact affect in their employment opportunities.

Through this promotional program, Rs. 10 million worth of prizes laptops, tablets, reload facilities, scooters, bicycles, skateboards, skipping ropes, headset and school bags were distributed to 10,000 school children and it is expected to help children who are staying home during the epidemic period to gain easy access to distance learning while maintain their physical wellbeing.

Secretary to the Education Ministry, Prof. Kapila Perera, Vice President of Nestlé Lanka PLC, Bandula Egodagodage, Additional Secretary to the Education Ministry, Hemantha Prematilake and Media Secretary to the Ministry, Buddhika Wickramadara were also present at this occasion.