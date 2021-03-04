Free electricity connections to low-income earners and Samurdhi recipients

Dullas Alahapperuma, Minister of Power has requested the relevant authorities to make necessary arrangements to commence the first phase of providing free electricity connections to low-income families and Samurdhi recipients who have not yet received electricity facilities from Giribawa on the 6th of this month.

The Minister shared these views speaking at a progress review meeting on the project to provide electricity to everyone. The meeting was held on Tuesday (02) at the premises of the Ministry of Power with the participation of Samurdhi Authority, Ceylon Electricity Board and senior officials of the Ministry of Power.

Making the "Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour" a reality, the Minister of Power Dullas Alahapperuma stated that immediate steps should be taken to identify all the houses in the country that do not have electricity supply and to provide electricity to the relevant houses before the end of this year.

The Minister of Power and Energy advises the Samurdhi Authority to identify low-income families and Samurdhi recipients across the country who have not yet received electricity facilities and to submit a report on their distance from their homes to the mains network and the construction status of their houses before March 15.

State Minister of Solar Power, Wind and Hydro Power Generation Projects Development, Duminda Dissanayake said during the meeting that as a step to expedite the provision of electricity to Samurdhi recipient families, relevant persons should be called to the Divisional Secretariat and get registered to this program with the assistance of the Ceylon Electricity Board through the internet.