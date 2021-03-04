Akila Dananjaya takes three wickets against West Indies

Spinner Akila Dananjaya took three wickets in the first T20I match against the West Indies today (04).

Akila Dananjaya, who started the third over of the West Indies innings, took the wickets of Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran from the second ball of the innings.

This is the fourth time a Sri Lankan has taken three wickets in a T20I match.

However, West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in the 1st T20. West Indies scored 134/6 (12 over) in reply to Sri Lanka’s 131/9 in 20 over. Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka scored 39 from 34 balls while Niroshan Dickwella scored 33 runs and no other batsman was able to score up to their usual standards. Driving the West Indies team to victory, Captain Kieron Pollard scored 39 from 11 balls and Jason Holder made an unbeaten 29.

Kieron Pollard struck six sixes in one over off Akila Dananjaya and became only the third man to strike six maximums in an international.

Kieron Pollard won the man of the match.