Issuance of vehicle revenue licenses in Sabaragamuwa temporarily suspended

This decision has been made considering the prevailing pandemic situation in the country.
The statement further notified that the vehicle owners will not be fined when renewing the revenue licenses until the 15th of June 2021.
According to a statement released by the Department of Government Information, the issuance of vehicle revenue licenses in the Sabaragamuwa Province has been temporarily suspended from 13.05.2021 to 31.05.2021.
