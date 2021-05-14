Navy thwarts illegal immigration attempt; 30 persons held in Chilaw

A special operation carried out by Sri Lanka Navy and Coast Guard in Samindugama on 13 th and 14 th May 2021 led to the apprehension of 30 persons whom were suspected to have attempted to illegally migrate to a foreign country by sea.

Incidentally, the Navy and Coast Guard, during a special operation in Samindugama on 13th May 2021, managed to nab 14 individuals whom were suspected to have attempted to illegally migrate to a foreign country by sea, along with a house owner who provided lodging for those suspects. During further search carried out in relation to this racket, with the assistance of Chilaw Police (14th May 2021), the Navy and Coast Guard were able to apprehend 15 more persons in collection to this illegal act, whom were suspected to be attempted to illegally migrate from the island via sea routes.

The 30 males held during these operations were identified as residents of Jaffna, Batticaloa, Mullaitivu and Puttalam areas. Meanwhile, the accused were handed over to the Chilaw Police for onward legal action.