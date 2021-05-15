Commander of the Navy inspects health care facility expansion projects for COVID -19 treatment

Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, (15th May 2021) made a visit to review the progress of amenity expansion in Intermediate Care Centre for COVID-19 in Gampaha as well as Wathupitiwala, Gampaha and Minuwangoda Hospitals .

In support of the government’s effort to improve health care facilities for the treatment of

COVID-19 patients, Sri Lanka Navy is currently working in full swing to complete these projects in the Gampaha district, following the directives of His Excellency the President,

Gotabaya Rajapaksa and guidance of Secretary of Defence, General (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne.

The Navy is engaged in infrastructure development at a factory in Werellawatta area in Gampaha to accommodate to 1000 beds, as part of the 1st phase, in the factory premises

which will be converted into a COVID-19 Intermediate Care Centre. Further the facility is expected to be expanded to house about 2000 beds in due course. The project is

sponsored by the Ministry of Health and its status quo was inspected by Commander of the Navy today. In the meantime, the Navy has attached about 100 naval personnel from

the Civil Engineering and Electrical Departments for this project and Commander of the Navy appreciated those naval personnel breaking sweat shouldering this special project.

Apart from that, Commander of the Navy, joined by the hospital staff, looked into the progress of the new ward complex being constructed by the Navy for COVID-19 treatment

at the Wathupitiwala Base Hospital.

In addition, the Navy is improving infrastructure of three (03) ward complexes at the Gampaha General Hospital to treat COVID-19 19 infected individuals and this ward complex

could be used as a 50-bed treatment unit. Calling at the Gampaha General Hospital, Commander of the Navy monitored the recently completed ward complexes, along with the

Director and Deputy Director of Gampaha Hospital, Dr. PBK Ileperuma and Dr. GWP Shiroman respectively.

By the same token, 02 ward complex of Minuwangoda Base Hospital which are being developed by the Navy, were subjected to the inspection of Vice Admiral Nishantha

Ulugetenne. Besides, Commander of the Navy instructed all naval personnel engaging in these projects to complete ongoing construction work expeditiously.