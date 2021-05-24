May 24, 2021
    Travel restrictions extended till June 7

    May 24, 2021
    Minister Johnston Fernando and General Shavendra Silva stated the existing travel restrictions will be extended until 07th June 2021.

    They stated this at a special media briefing held today (24) at the Department of Government Information.

    However, General Shavendra Silva further mentioned that the travel restrictions will be relaxed on 25th May (from 4 am to 11 pm), 31st May (from 4 am to 11 pm), 04th June (from 4 am to 11 pm) and 07th June so that the public can go to the nearest store to make purchases of essential items.

    Moreover, Minister Prasanna Ranatunga urged the public not to travel using vehicles when the travel restrictions are relaxed and that only one person from every household should go to visit the nearest store within walking distance to buy essentials.

     

