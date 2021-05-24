112 Brigade Troops-Improvised 260-Bed ICC Formally Inaugurated

An old garment factory building, owned by Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) Bus Depot at Badulla was improvised as an Intermediate Care Center (ICC) for COVIF-19 infectees by the Army and vested it in health authorities on Sunday (23).



The Commander, Security Forces - Central, Major General Ranjan Lamahewage formally handed over this 260-Bed ICC, in addition to Army-improvised ICCs at Bindunuwewa (200 Beds) and Kahagolla (190 Beds), already functional in the UVA province.

112 Brigade troops on the instructions of the General Officer Commanding, 11 Division and the 112 Brigade Commander extended their skilled manpower and technical support for those improvisations in order to facilitate essential requirements of the medical staff and operational mechanism at those ICCs.

The Uva Provincial Council, Provincial political leaders, Municipal Council authorities in Badulla, District Secretary and Staff at the District Secretariat - Badulla, Regional Manager and Staff of the SLTB Bus Depot - Badulla extended their support lavishly for the newest ICC just opened in the depot premises.The new ICC consists of accommodation facilities, medical, hygienic and TV facilities for patients.

This conversion process was carried out with the cooperation of Major General Kithsiri Liyanage, GOC 11 Division and Brigadier Anura Disanayake, Commander 112 Brigade. Chief Secretary Uva Provincial Council Mr. P. B Wijerathne, Regional Director of Health Services (RDHS), Dr. Hemantha De Silva, Specialist in Public Health, Dr. Nimal Gamagedara were present at the official inaugural occasion.