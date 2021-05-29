Sri Lanka Embassy in Berlin celebrates Vesak

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Berlin celebrated Vesak on 27 May 2021 virtually, with the participation of a limited number of invitees at the Embassy premises, in compliance with the Covid restrictions currently in place in Germany.

The Vesak programme commenced with Buddha Pooja conducted by Ven. Pelane Dhamma Kusala Thero, Chief Incumbent of Berlin Vihara, Germany followed by a Dhamma Sermon, conducted by Ven. Dr. Rambukwelle Devananda Thero, Chief Incumbent of Sambodhi Vihara, in Sinhala and German languages. The Maha Sangha chanted Pirith to bless Sri Lanka and the world suffering due to Covid and merits were conferred on those who died due to the pandemic.

Welcoming the participants, Ambassador of Sri Lanka in Germany Manori Unambuwe, highlighted the importance of Vesak Festival to Buddhists around the world and remarked that programmes of this nature help strengthening religious and cultural relations between countries.

Ambassadors of Myanmar, Laos and Nepal in Germany and the Charge d’ Affaires of the Embassy of Thailand also graced the event.

The evening featured Bhakthi Gee, performed by the staff of the Embassy and the ambience was created with Vesak illuminations.