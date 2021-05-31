Individuals who recover from Covid-19 can engage in daily house chores without overworking - Specialist Dr. Upul Dissanayake

Specialist Dr. Upul Dissanayake stated that there is no problem for individuals who recover from Covid-19 to engage in daily house chores without overworking.

He said this addressing a special media briefing on Covid-19 at the Health Promotion Bureau

Dr. Dissanayake asserted that it is common for some individuals to have a mild cough for about a month after recovering and they can use an inhaler for that. He also said that it is important to seek medical attention if the cough increases.

Furthermore, a person who is recovered from Covid-19 will be diagnosed with other diseases which would not be a result of Covid-19. He added that if a person had been treated for another illness, such as a chronic illness, before testing positive for Covid-19, it is crucial for them to continue the treatments for those illnesses after recovering from the pandemic.

Moreover, he said that if the breathing rate of an individual is more than 30 beats per minute, the patient should be admitted to the hospital through Suwasariya Ambulance Service and also pointed out that since dengue is on the rise these days, it is important to seek immediate medical attention if anyone has a fever.