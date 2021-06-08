Travel restrictions should be managed cautiously amidst Covid-19 situation - Minister Keheliya Rambukwella

The Minister said this responding to a question asked by a journalist during the cabinet decision media briefing held today (08) at the Department of Government Information.

He highlighted that this should be perceived in two different ways; on the one hand, if the Government gives permission to let the tourists enter Sri Lanka, but if that is going to aggravate the pandemic situation, then it should not be overlooked and measures should be taken to address the issue, and on the other hand, the Minister pinpointed that Sri Lanka cannot completely ignore the upliftment of tourism sector because the investments are so huge in this industry.

He further notified that, worldwide, 11% of the entire labor force of the world belongs to the travel and tourism sector and therefore, this should not be taken very lightly and ought to be addressed seriously. However, Minister Rambukwella highlighted that, simultaneously, there should be a balance in managing this situation with the ongoing COVID situation.

He also added that there will be criticisms on the actions taken by the Government regarding this issue, however, the Government's concern at this point is to find ways and means of moving forward amidst the pandemic and bringing the country's economy to a standard where the country would not collapse.