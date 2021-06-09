Parliamentary Council Agrees to Appoint Arjuna Obeyesekere as a Supreme Court Judge

The Parliamentary council decided to concur with the proposal of H.E the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to appoint Arjuna Obeyesekere, President of the Court of Appeal as a Judge of the Supreme Court, the post which fell vacant following the retirement of Sisira J de Abrew, Judge of the Supreme Court.

This decision was taken at the Parliamentary Council meeting held June (08) at Parliament under the patronage of the Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardane. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Minister of Fisheries Douglas Devananda and Member of Parliament Kabir Hashim attended the meeting.



The Parliamentary Council agreed to concur with the proposal to appoint K. P. Fernando, Judge of the Court of Appeal to the post of the President of the Court of

Appeal which will be vacant with the appointment of incumbent President of the Court of Appeal as a Judge of the Supreme Court said Dhammika Dasanayake the Secretary General of Parliament.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Council also agreed to appoint Sasi Mahendran, High Court Judge as a Judge of the Court of Appeal, the post which will be vacant with the appointment of K. P. Fernando, Judge of the Court of Appeal as the President of the Court of Appeal the Secretary General said.

In addition, the Parliamentary Council has agreed to appoint Supreme Court Judge L.T.B Dehideniya as a member of the Judicial Service Commission to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of former Supreme Court Judge Sisira de Abrew.