Rear Admiral Anura Danapala retires from naval service

The retiring senior officer who is celebrating his 55th birthday today received warm wishes from Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne and Board of Management before he was accorded a Guard of Honour in accordance with naval traditions. Subsequently, fellow naval officers made their formal farewells to the retiring senior officer who was sent off in a motorcade through the portals of Navy Headquarters.

Having joined the Sri Lanka Navy in 1987 as an Officer Cadet of the 17th intake, Rear Admiral Anura Danapala has rendered a noble service during his illustrious naval career. Among significant assignments he held; Commanding Officer of various ships and establishments, Commandant SLNS Vidura, Naval Officer in Charge Trincomalee South, Deputy Director Naval Project & Plan and General Manager (Malima Hospitality Service), Deputy Director Naval Operations, Deputy Director Marine Special Force, Naval Assistant to Commander of the Navy, Director Logistic Management Cell, Director Naval Inspectorate, Deputy Area Commander Southern Naval Area and Port Facility Security Officer Galle Port and Deputy Area Commander Eastern Naval Area and Port Facility Security Officer Trincomalee Port stood prominent.