Europe Union (EU) and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) provides Portable Backscatter X-ray Machines to Navy

Deputy Head of Mission Europe Union, Mr. Thorsten Bargfrede and representatives of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) handed over 04 Portable Backscatter X-ray Machines to Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne at the Navy Headquarters (30th November 2021).

These handheld instruments enable users to quickly and effectively find concealed narcotics and other contraband.

The Navy has been playing a key role in curbing the smuggling of narcotics and other illegal items arrive in via sea routes. In this backdrop, the UNODC organizes specialized training courses for law enforcement agencies at the Special Boat Squadron Headquarters, Trincomalee in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Navy to combat these illegal activities. Besides, it also constantly contributes to the expansion of infrastructure to hone the skills of those engaging in these training courses.

As an extension of these efforts, 04 Portable Backscatter X-ray Machines were handed over to the Commander of the Navy today (30th November), with a view to augmenting the Navy’s efforts in curbing smuggling of drugs and other forms of nefarious activities.

These new Portable Backscatter X-ray Machines will enable the Navy to quickly find concealed threats and contraband, during its regular operations in search of such substances.

Chief of Staff of the Navy, Rear Admiral YN Jayarathne, Director General Operations, Rear Admiral Prasanna Mahavithana, senior officers and a group of representatives of the EU and UNODC were present on this occasion.