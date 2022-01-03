Navy takes over hoisting of National Flag at Galle Face and Ceremonial Guard at President’s House

Sri Lanka Navy took over the customary duty of the hoisting of National Flag at the Galle Face and Ceremonial Guard at the President’s House from Sri Lanka Army, at the Galle Face and Navy Headquarters on 31st December 2021 and 01st January 2022.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka Navy will be performing the duties of the hoisting of the National Flag at the Galle Face and the Ceremonial Guard at the President’s House for the next 03 month. Further, the ceremonial events will be carried out under the supervision of Commanding Officer SLNS Parakrama, Captain Kelum Marambage.