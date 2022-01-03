Let us line up to fulfill our duties and responsibilities for the country – Hon. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena



Hon. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena stated that all should unite to fulfill their duties and responsibilities for the country. The country has endured many challenges during the last two years. The new year too is quite challenging.

Addressing the Oath / Affirmation of the public service event of Parliament for the year 2022 at the Parliament complex today (01), the Hon. Speaker stated that everyone should work to provide the necessary support to overcome the challenges faced by the country.

Following the hoisting of the National Flag by the Hon. Speaker at the main steps in front of the Parliament Building, the Parliament Staff proceeded forth with the Oath / Affirmation of the public service event held initiating duties for the year. All staff then gave the Oath / Affirmation of the public service.

A two-minute silence was observed afterwards to commemorate all those who sacrificed their lives for the country, including war heroes.

The Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake addressing the event said that Parliament was able to overcome the challenges of 2021 optimally.

The Secretary-General also stressed the need to work together in order to overcome the challenges faced by the COVID-19 situation. He said that it was due to

commitment and responsibility that we were able to overcome the challenges of last year. The Secretary General also stated that the high professionalism of the

Parliamentary Officials in facilitating the business of Parliament enable the business to be conducted with ease.

Dr. T. R Pathirana, Medical Officer, Parliamentary Medical Center also spoke on the responsibility of each individual, institution and society to overcome the COVID -19 challenge. He also pointed out that the COVID - 19 challenge can be overcome with good health habits. The doctor emphasized that maintaining social distance, wearing masks and washing hands frequently with soap are important practices. Hon. Deputy Speaker Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, Deputy Secretary General & Chief of

Staff Ms. Kushani Rohanadeera, Assistant Secretary General Mr. Mr. Tikiri K. Jayathilake, Department Heads, Parliament Staff and affiliated staff were present at this occasion.