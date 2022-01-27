Rear Admiral Prasanna Hewage honoured in farewell salute

January 28, 2022
    On completion of over 34 years of distinguished service, Rear Admiral Prasanna Hewage retired from the Navy (27th January 2022).

    Rear Admiral Prasanna Hewage who is celebrating his 55th birthday today received warm wishes from Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne and Board of

    Management before he was accorded a Guard of Honour in accordance with naval traditions. Subsequently, fellow naval officers bade adieu to the outgoing senior officer who was
    sent off in a motorcade through the portals of Navy Headquarters.

    The senior officer joined Sri Lanka Navy as an Officer Cadet of the 17th intake in 1987. Apart from commanding various ships and establishments in the Sri Lanka Navy, he has
    held key assignments such as; Deputy Director Naval Intelligence, Defence Advisor of the Sri Lankan High Commission in India, Deputy Area Commander Northern Naval Area,
    Port Facility Security Officer of Kankesanthurai Port, Deputy Area Commander Southeastern Naval Command, Director Naval Administration, Director General administration and
    Commander Southern Naval Area during his illustrious naval career, rendering an admirable service to the organization.

     

