All set for 74th Independence Day celebrations

Held under the theme “An affluent tomorrow and prosperous motherland with challenges overcome” • A tree planting program to celebrate the 74th Independence Day • Religious performances will be held covering all major religions • A special traffic plan in place

All arrangements are set in place for the 74th Independence Day Celebrations under the patronage of His Excellency the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Independence Square, Colombo on February 4, 2022, said Minister of Irrigation, State Minister of National Security and Disaster Management and State Minister of Home Affairs Hon. Chamal Rajapaksa yesterday (31).

Addressing a media brief at the Government Information Department's Auditorium he said, floral tributes will be paid at the statues of great leaders those spearheaded the country’s independence move in parallel to the main event.

Further going into detail at the session, Defence Ministry Secretary and Secretary to State Ministry of National Security and Disaster Management Gen. Kamal Gunaratne stated “event will be held with the participation of 6,500 personnel belonging to Tri-Forces, Police, Civil Defence Force and National Cadet Corps”.

Religious observances including all night Pirith Chanting at the Independence Square and following day alms giving at the Hunupitiya Gangaramaya temple will also be held on Feb 2 and 3, he added.

“This year's ceremony will be held in keeping with the healthcare guidelines”, he also asserted during the brief.

Secretary, State Ministry of Home Affairs NHM Chithranandha said a tree planting program is in place to celebrate the forthcoming Independence Day and the programme will be continued while eliminating invasive plant species in the island.

Acting Chief of Defence Staff and Army Commander Gen. Shavendra Silva highlighting on further preparations to signify the day of national value went on saying that hoisting of national flag by the President, reciting of ‘Jayamangala Gatha’, two minute silent in memory of fallen national heroes, Guard of Honour to the President, President’s address and cultural dances are also included in the day’s line-up.

He also revealed that troops taking part in the day’s events will be placed in a bio- bubble concept. Responding to a query he said that people can view the ceremony on TV as it will be telecast live.

Sir Lanka Navy Ship ‘Gajabahu’ will perform its customary 25-Gun Salute to the nation at the Galle Face seas said the Navy Commander Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne.

Afterwards, Air Force Commander Air Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana explaining their schedule said a fly past comprised of 26 aircraft will be appearing in the air space.

Senior DIG Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon announced on a special traffic plan which has been setup in order to ensure smooth function of both rehearsals and main ceremony without causing interruptions to general traffic flow and commuters.

-Defence