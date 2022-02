The Committee on Parliamentary Business is scheduled to meet next Monday (07) to discuss the forthcoming proceedings and holding of sittings in accordance with the relevant health guidelines in the face of prevailing Covid situation.

Meanwhile, Parliament will convene on the 8th at 10.00 am and it was decided at the previous Committee on Parliamentary Business to hold sittings for four days until the 11th.



Further, the Committee on Public Finance and the Select Committee of Parliament to look into and report to Parliament its recommendations to ensure gender equity and equality in Sri Lanka are scheduled to meet on the 8th.