Foreign Ministers of Sri Lanka and Nepal renew commitment to further expand bilateral relations into new areas of cooperation

Foreign Minister of Nepal Dr. Narayan Khadaka paid a courtesy call on Prof. G.L. Peiris, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka on 30 March 2022, on the sidelines of the

BIMSTEC Summit in Colombo. During the discussion, the Foreign Ministers of the two countries expressed satisfaction over the ever-growing two-way bond and discussed

avenues to further strengthen political, economic and cultural relations.

Foreign Minister Prof. Peiris acknowledged with appreciation the principled position maintained by Nepal in respect of Sri Lanka in the United Nations Human Right Council and

the solidarity demonstrated towards Sri Lanka at the 49th Session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva held in March 2022.

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister also noted that the establishment of direct flights between Colombo and Kathmandu was a significant move aimed at enhancing air connectivity as it

would pave the way for augmenting cooperation in the field of trade and tourism.

Foreign Minister Prof. Peiris also highlighted the importance of regular high-level exchanges of trade chambers and business entrepreneurs of both countries to identify new

business opportunities particularly in the tourism, education, power and energy sectors including hydro power.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed to convene the inaugural session of the Joint Commission (JC) between Sri Lanka and Nepal on 30-31 May 2022 in Colombo which provides a

structured platform to review bilateral interests and ongoing programmes in the political, economic, education and cultural areas.

Foreign Minister Prof. Peris also underscored Sri Lanka’s continued commitment to developing Lumbini as a place of pilgrimage and Buddhist heritage since Buddhism invigorates

a sense of goodwill towards each other.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs