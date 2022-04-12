April 12, 2022
    political Current Affairs

    Special statement made by Ministry of Defence on 11 th April 2022

     Special statement made by Ministry of Defence on 11 th April 2022

    The Ministry of Defence categorically denies the information disseminating on social media platforms stating that incumbent Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army, General Shavendra Silva is holding the present appointment without legitimate service extension which is falsely fabricated in order to mislead the general public.

    The service extension granted to the Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army General Shavendra Silva is still in force and it was effective from December 31, 2021.

     

     

     

