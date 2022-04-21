IMF Meeting (19th April 2022)

Minister of Finance M.U.M Ali Sabry P.C. and his delegation, the Governor of Central Bank Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe & Treasury Secretary Mr. Mahinda Siriwardena met with the top officials of the World Bank & the International Finance Corporation (IFC) including Country Director (World Bank) Faris Hadad-Zervos and Managing Director of IFC

Makhtar Diop in Washington DC on 19th April 2022. The discussion premised on the areas of assistance and possible paths for economic growth and economic stability. The two

institutions have reiterated their commitment to work with the Government of Sri Lanka to find sustainable solutions to support and strengthen the Economy of Sri Lanka.

Media Unit

Ministry of Finance