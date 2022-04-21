IMF Meeting (20th April 2022) Meeting with the US Department of State & USAID

A meeting was convened for high level engagement with the Hon. Minister of Finance M.U.M. Ali Sabry P.C. and the U.S. Department of State experts Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary - Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs and John MC Daniel, Chief of the Economic Unit of the U.S. Department of State along with the Experts of USAID Anjali Kaur, Deputy Assistant Administrator and Sanjay R. Iyer, the International Cooperation Specialist at the residence of the Ambassador of Sri Lanka for U.S. His Excellency Mahinda Samarasinghe. The successful discussion had focused on a variety of options and solutions for strategic economic development for short term and midterm challenges. The Finance Minister M.U.M. Ali Sabry P.C. has received the assurance of the valuable support from the esteemed institutions to strengthen the economy of Sri Lanka.

Meeting with the Kristalina Georgieva – IMF Managing Director

A meeting was held at IMF on the on the 20th of April 2022 with the Hon. Minister of Finance M.U.M. Ali Sabry P.C. and the Managing Director of IMF Kristalina Georgieva and the Governor of Central Bank Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe. The Managing Director has assured her sincere commitment to work together towards mapping a pathway to assist the economic recovery for Sri Lanka. The key highlights of the discussion had premised upon the Policy actions required to be taken to address the economic challenges of Sri Lanka.

Meeting with the Gita Gopinath – IMF First Deputy Managing Director

A meeting was held at IMF on the on the 20th of April 2022 with the Hon. Minister of Finance M.U.M. Ali Sabry P.C. and the first Deputy Managing Director of IMF Gita Gopinath and the Governor of Central Bank Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe. The discussion between the distinguished delegates focused on the Challenges faced by Sri Lanka and the mechanisms and measures required to address the Economic Challenges expeditiously.

Media Unit

Ministry of Finance