  Issuance of long term residence VISA for foreign investors.

The Cabinet of Ministers granted approval for the proposals furnished by His Excellency the President as the Minister of Defense in relation to the issuance of long – term VISA subject to that methodology mentioned as follows.
Depending on the amount of investment of United States Dollars, issuance of long – term residence VISA from 5 to 10 years for foreigners and directors, their spouses and their dependents of foreign companies who invest at least United States Dollars 75,000 or more than that in condominium properties.
Implementation of a programme named “Golden Paradise VISA Programme” that enable issuance of residence VISA for 10 years for the foreigners who deposit at lease United States Dollars 100,000 in a commercial bank recognized by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.