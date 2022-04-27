Air Chief Marshal Sumangala Dias presents Credentials to His Majesty the King of Malaysia

High Commissioner Air Chief Marshal Dabare Liyanage Sumangala Dias presented the Letters of Credence to His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta'in Billah, of Malaysia on 25 April 2022, at Istana Negara, Kuala Lumpur.

The Credentials Ceremony included a Guard of Honour and the playing of the National Anthem of Sri Lanka. The Guard of Honour was followed by the presentation of Credentials and a courtesy call on the King. While wishing the new High Commissioner success in his assignment, His Majesty Yang di-Pertuan Agong XVI warmly recalled the time tested cordial bilateral relations binding Malaysia and Sri Lanka. The King inquired about the COVID-19 situation in Sri Lanka and also measures taken to overcome the situation.

The High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Malaysia conveyed the greetings of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to His Majesty the King of Malaysia and briefed on the present situation of Sri Lanka and measures adopted under the leadership of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. He also spoke of his keenness to further strenghten the trade ties and open up new horizons of cooperation in spheres which are conducive for both countries.

Further the High Commissioner indicated his interest to increase the opportunities given to Sri Lanka in areas of human resources.

Prior to his appointment as Sri Lanka’s envoy to Malaysia, Air Chief Marshal Sumangala Dias was the 17th Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force.