Press Release- MOD

The Hindu’ newspaper in India has published a report on 13 May 2022 quoting Indian intelligence that the LTTE is planning to launch an attack Sri Lanka on May 18.

After inquiring about the above information, the Indian intelligence services have informed Sri Lanka that the information has been given as general information and further informed that the investigations will be carried out in this regard and action will be taken to inform Sri Lanka about it.

However, the said information and all information received by the intelligence and security forces in connection with national security will be duly investigated and all further steps are taken to strengthen the security while informing the respective security forces on the same.

- MOD