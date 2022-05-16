South-west monsoon condition is gradually establishing over the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Heavy showers about 100 mm

can occur at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern Province and in Anuradhapura and Hambantota districts.

Strong winds about (40-50) kmph can be expected at times over the western slope of the central hills, Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambantota

district.