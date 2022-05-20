Hon. Ajith Rajapakse, Member of Parliament assumes duties as the Deputy Speaker

Following the resignation of the former Deputy Speaker Hon. Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, two names were proposed in Parliament to elect the new Deputy Speaker. Following the vote, Hon. Ajith Rajapaksa was elected as the 29 th Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Sri Lanka on the 17 th with a majority of 31 votes.

Hon. Ajith Rajapakse was elected to the Parliament of Sri Lanka from Hambantota District at the last General Election representing the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna. He is a past pupil of Vijayaba National School, Hungama, Hambantota.

Hon. Ajith Rajapakse was elected to the Ambalantota Pradeshiya Sabha in 1997. He was the youngest elected Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman in Sri Lanka. He also contested at the 1999 Provincial Council elections and was elected as a Member of the Southern Provincial Council. From that point onward, until 2020, he represented the Southern Provincial Council as a Member of the Provincial Council for nearly 21 years and in 1999 he was awarded the National Youth Award as the youngest Provincial Council Member in Sri Lanka. He has also served as the Chief Government Whip of the Southern Provincial Council.

Chief Incumbent of Mulgirigala Metigannala Ramba Rajamaha Viharaya, Chief Sanghanayake of Matara and Hambantota Ven. Weligalle Saranapala Thero, Chief Sanganayaka of Italy, The Chief Incumbent of the Hambantota Theraputtabhaya Rajamaha Viharaya Ven. Beligalle Saranapala Thero and the Chief Incumbent of the Hatagala Rajamaha Viharaya, Western Provincial Director of Buddhist Affairs Ven. Wangishwara Thero were present at the occasion for the performance of religious rituals.



Also present on the occasion were the Hon. Angajan Ramanatha, Deputy Chairperson of Committees, Hon. Dinesh Gunawardena, Leader of the House of Parliament, Members of Parliament, Hon. Chamal Rajapaksa, Hon. D. V. Chanaka, Hon. Yadamini Gunawardena, Hon. Gunathilaka Rajapaksha, Hon. Sisira Jayakody, Hon. Samanpriya Herath, Hon. D. Weerasinghe, Hon. A. Aravindh Kumar, Hon. Jagath Pushpakumara, Hon. Chandima Weerakkody, Hon. B. Y. G. Rathnasekara, Hon. (Dr.) Upul Galappaththi, Hon. Madhura Withanage. Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake and family members of the Hon. Ajith Rajapakse were also present on the occasion.