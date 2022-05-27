  French Government Supports Sri Lanka Health Sector

The Ambassador stated that the French Government is happy to assist Sri Lanka during these difficult times and expressed his willingness to support Sri Lanka further in any
immediate medical needs and shortages of essential medication in the short run. The Minister while accepting the donation expressed his gratitude and thanked the Ambassador, the
French Government and the French people for the timely donation. He also stated that he is not willing to compromise the efficiency of the Health Sector and is leaving no stone
unturned to ensure medicines and services are available as per norm.
They also discussed pressing issues such as the economic and financial crisis, disruptions to the supply chain, maintaining political stability and unity and food security. The
Ambassador also expressed his intentions of revisiting discussions on development projects after Sri Lanka navigates itself out of the economic crisis.