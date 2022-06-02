Islamic Republic of Pakistan donates a street library to Sri Lanka

Pakistan High Commissioner H.E. Major Genaral(Retd) Umar Frooq Burki HI(M) and the Chairman of the Urban Development Authority, Major General (Retd.) Udaya Nanayakkara participated the opening ceremony. Rs. 2.3 million has been spent for this library located in the parking lot near the Race Course mini pavilion, Colombo 7. On behalf of the Pakistan Government, the High Commissioner of Pakistan officially handed over the Library to the Chairman of the Urban Development Authority, Government of Sri Lanka.

The High Commissioner of Pakistan said that the library was given to the people of Sri Lanka as a gift with the aim of further strengthening the brotherhood and friendship between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. High Commissioner Major General (Retired) Umar Frooq Burki further stated that the Government of Pakistan will soon grant a similar street library to the people of Sri Lanka in Kandy. Major General (Retd.) Udaya Nanayakkara, Chairman of the Urban Development Authority , addressing the function said. ''Pakistan is one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Sri Lanka since independence in 1948. Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka are Commonwealth member states. Both countries are members of the Non-Aligned Movement and are members of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). Similarly, people in both countries love cricket and there are a lot of cricket fans in both countries. In this context, the two countries have a good mutual relationship as well as a close friendship. The Government of Pakistan has donated this street library worth Rs. 2.3 million to us, further enhancing the lasting friendship between our two countries. '' High Commissioner of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Deputy High Commissioner, Secretaries to the High Commission and the Chairman of the Urban Development Authority and senior officers participated the ceremony.