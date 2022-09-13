Review of Public Service Recruitment Process.

Cabinet Decisions- 12.09.2022

Under the current economic situation, the government has decided to temporarily suspend the recruitment for public service. For this reason actions initiated, as per the provisions of service minutes and recruitment procedures, for filling up the vacancies of approved posts have to be stopped.

There is a surplus of employees in the public service as a whole due to the direct recruitment of graduates and other categories of employees into the public service from time to time following the approved recruitment procedures as well as under the policy decisions taken by the existing governments. However, it has been reported that there are vacancies in certain categories. Moreover, appropriate measures should be taken regarding the issued that have arisen in the public service as a result of adopting different methods in recruitments.

Accordingly, Cabinet of Ministers approved the proposal presented by the Hon. Prime Minister in his capacity as the Minister of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Council and Local Government to appoint a Committee of Officers headed by the Secretary to the Prime Minister to review the above matters and make suitable recommendations for the problems currently arising in the public service and to identify the priorities regarding the essential recruitments to be made and to recommend the time frames for the same for the continuation of the public service more efficiently and effectively.