Establishment of the Cabinet Sub – committee on economic growth and recovery.

Cabinet Decisions- 12.09.2022

Immediate decisions should be taken with regard to the steps to be taken with escalated priority for economic revival / recovery and growth in the wake of the current economic crisis.

Accordingly, it has been recognized to establish a cabinet sub – committee on economic growth and recovery / revival with a view to render the strategic guidance required for national economic management activities. The Cabinet of Ministers granted approval to the proposal submitted by the Hon. President for appointing the aforementioned committee with the Hon. President in the chair and another 05 ministers of the Cabinet including the Hon. Prime Minister.