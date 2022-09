President Ranil Wickremesinghe met Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Rt. Hon. Patricia Scotland QC on September 20, during his visit to the United Kingdom (UK) to attend the State Funeral Service of the Late HM Queen Elizabeth II.



They discussed Sri Lanka’s engagement with the Commonwealth Secretariat and matters of mutual interest.



President Wickremesinghe also attended a reception hosted by the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs the Rt. Hon. James Cleverly, MP at the Church House on September 18. The events also provided the opportunity for the President to interact with world leaders.

President Media Division (PMD)