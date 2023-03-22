March 25, 2023
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Due to the public sector engaging in business, funds that were allocated for 100 projects during the past decade were lost

    March 23, 2023
    Due to the public sector engaging in business, funds that were allocated for 100 projects during the past decade were lost
    Due to the public sector engaging in business, funds that were allocated for 100 projects during the past decade were lost
    - President emphasizes at the D.S. Senanayake Commemoration ceremony 
     
    President Ranil Wickremesinghe said that due to the public sector engaging in business activities, the money that was available for the construction of 100 projects similar to the Mahaweli during the past decades, has been destroyed. 
     
    He noted that in the future, the public sector will stop engaging in business and open it to the private sector to create a free and productive economy. 
     
    President Wickremesinghe mentioned this at the 71st commemoration ceremony of the late Prime Minister D.S. Senanayake at Independence Square today (22). 
     
    Recalling that Mr. D.S. Senanayake's vision was to create a free economy, the President said that business should be done by the private sector and that the country could be developed with the tax revenue obtained from them. 
     
    However, due to the nationalization in 1956, the Government started engaging in business and that is why the tax revenue was inadequate for the development of the country, the President pointed out.
     
    He stated that the country has distanced itself from Mr. D.S. Senanayake's vision, but following his vision, Singapore has become a developed country today and said that despite our politicians dreaming of making Sri Lanka a Singapore, the destruction caused to Sri Lanka in the last 75 years due to the decisions of certain political movements is immense. 
     
    Therefore, the President further mentioned that Senanayake's legacy should be carried forward to build a strong and powerful Sri Lanka.
     
    President Wickremesinghe also laid floral tributes at the statue of the late D. S. Senanayake. 
     
    The Chief Incumbent of the Kollupitiya Polwatta Sri Dharmakeerthi Monastery Venerable Dr. Bandarawela Wimaladharma Thera delivered a special sermon.  
     
    Member of Parliament Vajira Abeywardena, Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Staff to the President Mr Sagala Ratnayake, Senior Advisor to the President on Climate Change Mr Ruwan Wijayawardena, Former Speaker Mr Karu Jayasuriya, Former Ministers Ravi Karunanayake, Rohitha Bogollagama, Karunasena Kodithuvakku, Rukman Senanayake, former Colombo Mayor Rosy Senanayake, former Provincial Councilor Shantini Kongahage, Army Commander Lt. Gen. Vikum Liyanage and several others attended the event. 
     
    PMD
    Last modified on Wednesday, 22 March 2023 23:05
    « Hon. Gamini Lokuge appointed as Chair of the Committee on Public Petitions Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Member of Parliament appointed as the Chair to the Sectoral Oversight Committee on National Economic and Physical Plans »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya