W. D. J. Seneviratne, Member of Parliament appointed as the Chair to the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Just and Law-Abiding Society

Hon. W. D. J. Seneviratne, Member of Parliament was appointed as the Chair to the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Just and Law-Abiding Society on the 23 rd of March 2023 in Parliament.

Accordingly, Hon. (Mrs.) Thalatha Athukorala, Member of Parliament proposed the name of the Chair and Hon. Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, Member of Parliament seconded it. The first meeting of Sectoral Oversight Committee on Just and Law-Abiding Society was held where the Committee Chair was appointed.

By looking into the opinions of the public about the institutions dealing with law and justice in the country, the Chair stated that he wishes to provide encouragement and guidance to those institutions through the Sectoral Oversight Committee.

Members of Parliament Hon. Rauff Hakeem and Hon. K. P. S. Kumarasiri were present at the Committee meeting held.

Mr. Tikiri K. Jayathilake Assistant Secretary-General, Director Legislative Services / Director Communication (Acting) Mr. H.E. Janakantha Silva were also present at the Committee meeting held.