The newly appointed members of the Audit Service Commission were sworn in on the 9 th of April before the Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, Speaker of the Parliament.



The Auditor General is appointed as the ex-officio Chairman to the Commission and accordingly, Mr. W.P.C. Wickramaratne took oath in the said position.

Furthermore, Retired Justice Nihal Sunil Rajapaksa, Mrs. Nandaseeli Godakanda, Mr Gnananantharajah Thevagnanan, Mr. A M Dharmajith Nayanakantha also took oath as members to the Commission.