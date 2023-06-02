NSB Chairman hands over annual report to President

Dr. Harsha Cabral, Chairman of the National Savings Bank, formally presented the bank's annual report for the year 2022 to Minister of Financial Economic Stabilization and National Policy President Ranil Wickramasinghe at the Presidential Secretariat June (01).

The report, titled "Strengthening Our Strength," provides an integrated overview of the bank's performance within the economic framework and its engagements with the social and environmental sectors.

The comprehensive report offers an in-depth analysis of the National Savings Bank, encompassing its financial performance, strategic initiatives, corporate governance practices, and risk management strategies for the period ending on 31 December 2022.

Attending this significant event alongside Chairman Dr. Harsha Cabral and President Ranil Wickremesinghe was Mr. Ajith Peiris, the General Manager and CEO of the National Savings Bank, further demonstrating the bank's commitment to transparency and accountability.